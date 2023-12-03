Smart’s 19 help Southeast Missouri State knock off Missouri Baptist 84-56

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Aquan Smart had 19 points in Southeast Missouri State’s 84-56 win against NAIA-member Missouri Baptist…

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Aquan Smart had 19 points in Southeast Missouri State’s 84-56 win against NAIA-member Missouri Baptist on Sunday night.

Smart also had five assists for the Redhawks (2-6). Adam Larson scored 15 points while shooting 2 for 9 (1 for 8 from 3-point range) and 10 of 12 from the free throw line. Rob Martin was 4 of 10 shooting, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 3 from the line to finish with 12 points.

Keyyaun Batchman led the Spartans in scoring, finishing with 12 points. Missouri Baptist also got 12 points from D’Mari Wiltz. Mujtaba Alkhaldi also had 12 points.

NEXT UP

Southeast Missouri State hosts Harris-Stowe in its next matchup on Wednesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.