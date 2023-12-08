Slazinski and West Virginia host Drexel

Drexel Dragons (5-4) at West Virginia Mountaineers (3-5) Morgantown, West Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: West Virginia hosts…

Drexel Dragons (5-4) at West Virginia Mountaineers (3-5)

Morgantown, West Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: West Virginia hosts the Drexel Dragons after Quinn Slazinski scored 22 points in West Virginia’s 80-63 loss to the Pittsburgh Panthers.

The Mountaineers have gone 3-3 in home games. West Virginia has a 1-2 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Dragons are 2-3 in road games. Drexel leads the CAA giving up only 61.8 points per game while holding opponents to 38.4% shooting.

West Virginia’s average of 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Drexel gives up. Drexel averages 64.8 points per game, 1.7 fewer than the 66.5 West Virginia allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Slazinski is shooting 44.3% and averaging 17.4 points for the Mountaineers. Seth Wilson is averaging 6.3 points for West Virginia.

Amari Williams is scoring 11.7 points per game and averaging 7.3 rebounds for the Dragons. Justin Moore is averaging 10.3 points and 3.4 rebounds for Drexel.

