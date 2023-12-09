Slazinski and West Virginia host Drexel

Drexel Dragons (5-4) at West Virginia Mountaineers (3-5) Morgantown, West Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountaineers -3.5;…

Drexel Dragons (5-4) at West Virginia Mountaineers (3-5)

Morgantown, West Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountaineers -3.5; over/under is 127.5

BOTTOM LINE: West Virginia plays the Drexel Dragons after Quinn Slazinski scored 22 points in West Virginia’s 80-63 loss to the Pittsburgh Panthers.

The Mountaineers are 3-3 in home games. West Virginia ranks ninth in the Big 12 at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 66.5 points while holding opponents to 40.7% shooting.

The Dragons are 2-3 on the road. Drexel is the CAA leader with 40.0 rebounds per game led by Amari Williams averaging 7.3.

West Virginia is shooting 38.7% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 38.4% Drexel allows to opponents. Drexel has shot at a 42.5% rate from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 40.7% shooting opponents of West Virginia have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Slazinski is shooting 44.3% and averaging 17.4 points for the Mountaineers. Seth Wilson is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers for West Virginia.

Luke House is shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Dragons, while averaging 6.8 points. Williams is averaging 11.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.2 blocks for Drexel.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

