Slajchert’s 18 lead Pennsylvania over FDU-Florham 111-57

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Clark Slajchert scored 18 points as Pennsylvania beat Division III FDU-Florham 111-57 on Wednesday night.

Slajchert was 7 of 8 shooting (4 for 5 from 3-point range) for the Quakers (6-4). Sam Brown scored 16 points while shooting 5 for 8, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc. Niklas Polonowski shot 5 for 6, including 4 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 16 points.

Jamal Santana led the Devils (3-5) in scoring, finishing with 10 points and three steals. Jack Loucks added nine points and six assists for FDU-Florham. In addition, Brian Nichols had eight points.

NEXT UP

Pennsylvania plays Kentucky in its next matchup on Saturday at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

