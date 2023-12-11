Slajchert scores 20 in Pennsylvania’s 78-68 victory against Howard

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Clark Slajchert scored 20 points as Pennsylvania beat Howard 78-68 on Monday night. Slajchert shot 6 for…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Clark Slajchert scored 20 points as Pennsylvania beat Howard 78-68 on Monday night.

Slajchert shot 6 for 11 (6 for 9 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line for the Quakers (7-5). Sam Brown scored 15 points, going 5 of 11 (3 for 9 from 3-point range). Tyler Perkins had 13 points and shot 4 for 13 (2 for 7 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line.

Seth Towns led the Bison (3-6) in scoring, finishing with 16 points and six rebounds. Howard also got 15 points and two steals from Marcus Dockery. In addition, Bryce Harris had 10 points and six rebounds.

