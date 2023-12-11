Live Radio
Slajchert scores 20 in Pennsylvania’s 78-68 victory against Howard

The Associated Press

December 11, 2023, 10:07 PM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Clark Slajchert scored 20 points as Pennsylvania beat Howard 78-68 on Monday night.

Slajchert shot 6 for 11 (6 for 9 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line for the Quakers (7-5). Sam Brown scored 15 points, going 5 of 11 (3 for 9 from 3-point range). Tyler Perkins had 13 points and shot 4 for 13 (2 for 7 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line.

Seth Towns led the Bison (3-6) in scoring, finishing with 16 points and six rebounds. Howard also got 15 points and two steals from Marcus Dockery. In addition, Bryce Harris had 10 points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

