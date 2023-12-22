Skillings scores career-high 29 to lead Cincinnati over Stetson 83-75

CINCINNATI (AP) — Sophomore Dan Skillings Jr. came off the bench to score a career-high 29 points and Cincinnati defeated…

CINCINNATI (AP) — Sophomore Dan Skillings Jr. came off the bench to score a career-high 29 points and Cincinnati defeated Stetson 83-75 on Friday night.

Skillings made 11 of 14 shots, including 4 of 6 from 3-point range, for the Bearcats (10-2). He added five rebounds on each end of the court for his second career double-double. Day Day Thomas scored 17, while reserve Jamille Reynolds pitched in with 14 points and six boards. Viktor Lakhin had 12 points and nine rebounds.

Skillings scored 16 first-half points, helping Cincinnati take a 38-33 lead into the locker room. Skillings made all six of his shots — four of them from 3-point range. Jalen Blackmon had five points for the Hatters (7-6) in a 10-2 run to begin the game. Reynolds had a layup and Skillings nailed a 3-pointer to put the Bearcats up 20-15 at the 11:13 mark and they stayed in front from there.

Thomas made two free throws and a basket and Reynolds hit a 3-pointer to cap a 7-0 run, giving Cincinnati its first double-digit lead at 52-41 with 12:30 left to play. The Hatters got no closer than five after that.

Blackmon finished with 32 points and five 3-pointers to lead Stetson in the first meeting between the schools. He matched his season high and has scored in double figures in all 13 games this season. Treyton Thompson totaled 13 points and six rebounds, while Alec Oglesby scored 12. Stephan Swenson contributed 11 points, eight assists and four steals.

Cincinnati shot 51.6% overall and made 7 of 22 from beyond the arc (31.8%). Stetson shot 39.6% overall and made 9 of 25 from distance. The Hatters were 24 for 29 at the free-throw line, while the Bearcats sank 12 of 17.

Cincinnati will host Evansville on Dec. 29.

