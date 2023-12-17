Live Radio
Sivills scores 19 as Wofford defeats Kentucky Christian 105-54

The Associated Press

December 17, 2023, 4:52 PM

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Jackson Sivills had 19 points in Wofford’s 105-54 win over Kentucky Christian on Sunday.

Sivills added eight rebounds for the Terriers (6-5). Kyler Filewich scored 18 points while shooting 9 of 10 from the field, and added five rebounds. Dillon Bailey was 4 of 9 shooting (4 for 7 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points.

Rheyce DeBoard finished with 11 points for the Knights. LeMar Northington added 10 points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

