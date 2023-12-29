NEW YEAR'S DAY: What's open, closed New Year's Day? | Laws going into effect | Start the year a millionaire | New year, new home
Sivills puts up 15 as Wofford downs Southern Wesleyan 75-55

The Associated Press

December 29, 2023, 5:07 PM

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Jackson Sivills had 15 points in Wofford’s 75-55 win against Southern Wesleyan on Friday.

Sivills shot 6 for 10, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc for the Terriers (7-6). Corey Tripp scored 13 points and added seven rebounds. Dillon Bailey had 13 points and shot 5 for 9 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 0 of 4 from the free throw line.

Che Smith led the Warriors in scoring, finishing with 14 points, four assists and two steals. Southern Wesleyan also got nine points from Reco Hallmon. Griffin Effenberger also had eight points and three steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

