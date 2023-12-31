SIU-Edwardsville takes on Western Illinois, seeks 8th straight home win

Western Illinois Leathernecks (7-6) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (8-6, 1-0 OVC) Edwardsville, Illinois; Sunday, 4:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars…

Western Illinois Leathernecks (7-6) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (8-6, 1-0 OVC)

Edwardsville, Illinois; Sunday, 4:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -7; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: SIU-Edwardsville will try to keep its seven-game home win streak alive when the Cougars play Western Illinois.

The Cougars have gone 6-0 in home games. SIU-Edwardsville is ninth in the OVC with 23.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Damarco Minor averaging 7.5.

The Leathernecks are 2-5 on the road. Western Illinois is third in the OVC with 28.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Drew Cisse averaging 8.0.

SIU-Edwardsville scores 71.9 points per game, 4.8 more points than the 67.1 Western Illinois allows. Western Illinois averages 71.9 points per game, 3.2 more than the 68.7 SIU-Edwardsville gives up.

The Cougars and Leathernecks square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ray’Sean Taylor averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 13.1 points while shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc. Shamar Wright is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games for SIU-Edwardsville.

James Dent Jr. is averaging 14.8 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Leathernecks. Ryan Myers is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for Western Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 6-4, averaging 74.0 points, 35.7 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Leathernecks: 6-4, averaging 72.0 points, 43.1 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points.

