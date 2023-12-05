SIU-Edwardsville takes on Green Bay, looks for 5th straight home win

Green Bay Phoenix (4-4, 1-1 Horizon League) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (5-4) Edwardsville, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: SIU-Edwardsville…

Green Bay Phoenix (4-4, 1-1 Horizon League) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (5-4)

Edwardsville, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SIU-Edwardsville will try to keep its four-game home win streak intact when the Cougars take on Green Bay.

The Cougars are 3-0 on their home court. SIU-Edwardsville averages 10.1 turnovers per game and is 2-0 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Phoenix have gone 1-3 away from home. Green Bay is fourth in the Horizon League with 32.3 rebounds per game led by Elijah Jones averaging 7.8.

SIU-Edwardsville averages 69.7 points, 5.2 more per game than the 64.5 Green Bay allows. Green Bay averages 62.8 points per game, 6.2 fewer points than the 69.0 SIU-Edwardsville gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shamar Wright is scoring 16.9 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Cougars. Ray’Sean Taylor is averaging 12.1 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 39.8% for SIU-Edwardsville.

Noah Reynolds is averaging 17.4 points and 5.8 assists for the Phoenix. Jones is averaging 9.3 points and 7.8 rebounds for Green Bay.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

