SIU-Edwardsville takes on Green Bay, aims for 5th straight home win

Green Bay Phoenix (4-4, 1-1 Horizon League) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (5-4)

Edwardsville, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -6; over/under is 128

BOTTOM LINE: SIU-Edwardsville will try to keep its four-game home win streak alive when the Cougars face Green Bay.

The Cougars have gone 3-0 in home games. SIU-Edwardsville is 2-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 10.1 turnovers per game.

The Phoenix have gone 1-3 away from home. Green Bay averages 12.6 turnovers per game and is 1-0 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

SIU-Edwardsville scores 69.7 points, 5.2 more per game than the 64.5 Green Bay gives up. Green Bay averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than SIU-Edwardsville gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shamar Wright is shooting 44.6% and averaging 16.9 points for the Cougars. Ray’Sean Taylor is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers for SIU-Edwardsville.

Foster Wonders is shooting 41.9% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Phoenix, while averaging eight points. Noah Reynolds is averaging 17.4 points and 5.8 assists for Green Bay.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

