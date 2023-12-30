SIU-Edwardsville takes on conference foe Western Illinois

Western Illinois Leathernecks (7-6) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (8-6, 1-0 OVC) Edwardsville, Illinois; Sunday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Damarco Minor…

Western Illinois Leathernecks (7-6) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (8-6, 1-0 OVC)

Edwardsville, Illinois; Sunday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Damarco Minor and the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars host Drew Cisse and the Western Illinois Leathernecks in OVC action Sunday.

The Cougars have gone 6-0 at home. SIU-Edwardsville ranks fourth in the OVC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 68.7 points while holding opponents to 41.9% shooting.

The Leathernecks have gone 2-5 away from home. Western Illinois has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

SIU-Edwardsville makes 44.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than Western Illinois has allowed to its opponents (39.6%). Western Illinois averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game SIU-Edwardsville allows.

The Cougars and Leathernecks square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shamar Wright is averaging 15.2 points for the Cougars. Ray’Sean Taylor is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for SIU-Edwardsville.

Ryan Myers is averaging 12.3 points for the Leathernecks. James Dent Jr. is averaging 14.6 points and 5.4 rebounds over the past 10 games for Western Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 6-4, averaging 74.0 points, 35.7 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Leathernecks: 6-4, averaging 72.0 points, 43.1 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

