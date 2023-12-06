SIU-Edwardsville secures 78-69 win over Green Bay

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Ray’Sean Taylor’s 23 points helped SIU-Edwardsville defeat Green Bay 78-69 on Wednesday night. Taylor shot 6…

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Ray’Sean Taylor’s 23 points helped SIU-Edwardsville defeat Green Bay 78-69 on Wednesday night.

Taylor shot 6 for 12 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 8 of 9 from the free throw line for the Cougars (6-4). Damarco Minor added 18 points while shooting 4 for 11 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 8 of 9 from the free throw line. Lamar Wright shot 5 of 8 from the field and 5 for 7 from the line to finish with 15 points.

The Phoenix (4-5) were led by Noah Reynolds, who recorded 20 points. Green Bay also got 11 points Elijah Jones. Foster Wonders also had 11 points.

Green Bay hosts Western Illinois on Saturday.

SIU-Edwardsville’s next plays at Ball State on Sunday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

