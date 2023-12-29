SIU-Edwardsville plays Eastern Illinois following Taylor’s 20-point performance

Eastern Illinois Panthers (6-7) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (7-6) Edwardsville, Illinois; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -8.5; over/under…

Eastern Illinois Panthers (6-7) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (7-6)

Edwardsville, Illinois; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -8.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: SIU-Edwardsville plays the Eastern Illinois Panthers after Ray’Sean Taylor scored 20 points in SIU-Edwardsville’s 75-64 loss to the Bradley Braves.

The Cougars have gone 5-0 in home games. SIU-Edwardsville is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Panthers are 0-6 on the road. Eastern Illinois ranks sixth in the OVC with 24.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Kooper Jacobi averaging 5.5.

SIU-Edwardsville is shooting 44.0% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 42.4% Eastern Illinois allows to opponents. Eastern Illinois averages 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game SIU-Edwardsville allows.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Damarco Minor is averaging 13 points and 8.6 rebounds for the Cougars. Shamar Wright is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games for SIU-Edwardsville.

Nakyel Shelton is scoring 11.5 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Panthers. Jacobi is averaging 10.3 points and 8.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for Eastern Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 6-4, averaging 75.0 points, 35.8 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Panthers: 5-5, averaging 71.3 points, 36.6 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.