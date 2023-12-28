SIU-Edwardsville hosts Eastern Illinois following Taylor’s 20-point showing

Eastern Illinois Panthers (6-7) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (7-6) Edwardsville, Illinois; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: SIU-Edwardsville hosts the Eastern…

Eastern Illinois Panthers (6-7) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (7-6)

Edwardsville, Illinois; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SIU-Edwardsville hosts the Eastern Illinois Panthers after Ray’Sean Taylor scored 20 points in SIU-Edwardsville’s 75-64 loss to the Bradley Braves.

The Cougars have gone 5-0 at home. SIU-Edwardsville is fourth in the OVC in team defense, allowing 69.5 points while holding opponents to 42.9% shooting.

The Panthers are 0-6 on the road. Eastern Illinois has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

SIU-Edwardsville’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Eastern Illinois gives up. Eastern Illinois averages 70.8 points per game, 1.3 more than the 69.5 SIU-Edwardsville gives up to opponents.

The Cougars and Panthers square off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Damarco Minor is averaging 13 points and 8.6 rebounds for the Cougars. Shamar Wright is averaging 15.3 points over the past 10 games for SIU-Edwardsville.

Nakyel Shelton is shooting 29.2% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 11.5 points. Kooper Jacobi is shooting 44.7% and averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games for Eastern Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 6-4, averaging 75.0 points, 35.8 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Panthers: 5-5, averaging 71.3 points, 36.6 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.