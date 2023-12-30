Simpson leads Colorado against Washington State after 21-point game

Washington State Cougars (9-3, 0-1 Pac-12) at Colorado Buffaloes (10-2, 1-0 Pac-12) Boulder, Colorado; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Washington State Cougars (9-3, 0-1 Pac-12) at Colorado Buffaloes (10-2, 1-0 Pac-12)

Boulder, Colorado; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado hosts the Washington State Cougars after KJ Simpson scored 21 points in Colorado’s 73-69 victory against the Washington Huskies.

The Buffaloes are 8-0 on their home court. Colorado is second in the Pac-12 scoring 85.1 points while shooting 51.9% from the field.

The Cougars are 0-1 against Pac-12 opponents. Washington State scores 75.8 points while outscoring opponents by 11.9 points per game.

Colorado scores 85.1 points, 21.2 more per game than the 63.9 Washington State allows. Washington State averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Colorado allows.

The Buffaloes and Cougars square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Simpson is shooting 47.9% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Buffaloes, while averaging 20 points, 4.8 assists and 2.2 steals. Tristan da Silva is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Andrej Jakimovski is shooting 28.6% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 9.5 points and 6.6 rebounds. Isaac Jones is averaging 15.5 points and seven rebounds over the last 10 games for Washington State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buffaloes: 8-2, averaging 85.1 points, 39.6 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 51.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Cougars: 7-3, averaging 74.2 points, 40.2 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

