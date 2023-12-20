Simpson and Colorado host Utah Tech

Utah Tech Trailblazers (5-6, 2-0 WAC) at Colorado Buffaloes (8-2) Boulder, Colorado; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Colorado faces…

Utah Tech Trailblazers (5-6, 2-0 WAC) at Colorado Buffaloes (8-2)

Boulder, Colorado; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado faces the Utah Tech Trailblazers after KJ Simpson scored 21 points in Colorado’s 90-68 win over the Northern Colorado Bears.

The Buffaloes are 6-0 in home games. Colorado ranks fourth in the Pac-12 at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 68.8 points while holding opponents to 41.8% shooting.

The Trailblazers are 3-4 on the road. Utah Tech ranks eighth in the WAC allowing 73.0 points while holding opponents to 42.0% shooting.

Colorado makes 52.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 10.1 percentage points higher than Utah Tech has allowed to its opponents (42.0%). Utah Tech averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Colorado gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Simpson is scoring 19.6 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Buffaloes. Tristan da Silva is averaging 15.8 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 54.0% for Colorado.

Tanner Christensen is averaging 12.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Trailblazers. Noa Gonsalves is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games for Utah Tech.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.