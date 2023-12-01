Simmons, Abilene Christian Wildcats to host Hall and the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (4-3, 0-1 WAC) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (3-4, 0-1 WAC) Abilene, Texas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST…

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (4-3, 0-1 WAC) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (3-4, 0-1 WAC)

Abilene, Texas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SFA visits Abilene Christian in WAC action Saturday.

The Wildcats are 0-1 on their home court. Abilene Christian is 1-3 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The ‘Jacks are 0-1 against conference opponents. SFA ranks second in the WAC scoring 40.0 points per game in the paint led by AJ Cajuste averaging 6.7.

Abilene Christian is shooting 41.3% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 41.0% SFA allows to opponents. SFA has shot at a 49.5% clip from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points greater than the 45.5% shooting opponents of Abilene Christian have averaged.

The Wildcats and ‘Jacks face off Saturday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Jack Madden is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Wildcats. Cameron Steele is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers for Abilene Christian.

Sadaidriene Hall is shooting 58.6% and averaging 11.9 points for the ‘Jacks. Latrell Jossell is averaging 9.1 points for SFA.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.