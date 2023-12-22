Silva’s double-double leads Hawaii past Portland at Diamond Head Classic

HONOLULU (AP) — Bernardoda Silva had 14 points and 11 rebounds and Hawaii defeated Portland 69-56 at the Diamond Head…

HONOLULU (AP) — Bernardoda Silva had 14 points and 11 rebounds and Hawaii defeated Portland 69-56 at the Diamond Head Classic on Thursday night.

Matthue Cotton had 15 points and Noel Coleman 14 for the Rainbow Warriors. Hawaii (8-2) had more points on 3-pointers (33) than two-pointers (32).

Vukasin Masic had 18 points and Tyler Robertson scored 11 for Portland (6-7).

Hawaii plays Georgia Tech on Friday and Portland faces UMass, also on Friday, as the three-day tournament continues.

