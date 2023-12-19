Siena takes on Cornell, seeks to stop 3-game skid

Cornell Big Red (7-2) at Siena Saints (2-8, 1-1 MAAC) Albany, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Cornell Big Red (7-2) at Siena Saints (2-8, 1-1 MAAC)

Albany, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Big Red -13; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Siena enters the matchup with Cornell as losers of three straight games.

The Saints are 2-2 on their home court. Siena has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Big Red have gone 3-2 away from home. Cornell averages 83.8 points and has outscored opponents by 6.4 points per game.

Siena averages 56.7 points per game, 20.7 fewer points than the 77.4 Cornell gives up. Cornell has shot at a 49.9% clip from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points above the 49.5% shooting opponents of Siena have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Giovanni Emejuru is scoring 11.7 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Saints. Mason Courtney is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers for Siena.

Cooper Noard is shooting 46.3% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Big Red, while averaging 12.2 points. Sean Hansen is averaging 11.7 points for Cornell.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.