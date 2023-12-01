Siena hosts Rider after James’ 28-point game

Rider Broncs (1-5) at Siena Saints (1-5) Albany, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncs -3.5; over/under…

Rider Broncs (1-5) at Siena Saints (1-5)

Albany, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncs -3.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Rider visits the Siena Saints after Mervin James scored 28 points in Rider’s 103-76 loss to the Maryland Terrapins.

The Saints are 1-1 on their home court. Siena ranks fourth in the MAAC with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Michael Evbagharu averaging 2.4.

The Broncs are 0-5 in road games. Rider gives up 76.8 points to opponents while being outscored by 8.5 points per game.

Siena is shooting 41.7% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points lower than the 43.1% Rider allows to opponents. Rider’s 40.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.7 percentage points lower than Siena has given up to its opponents (50.0%).

The Saints and Broncs face off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mason Courtney averages 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Saints, scoring 6.2 points while shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc. Giovanni Emejuru is shooting 62.2% and averaging 10.7 points for Siena.

Corey McKeithan averages 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncs, scoring 10.7 points while shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc. James is averaging 17.5 points and 7.3 rebounds for Rider.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

