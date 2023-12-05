Siena hosts Bryant in non-conference matchup

Bryant Bulldogs (5-4) at Siena Saints (2-6, 1-1 MAAC) Albany, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Siena and…

Bryant Bulldogs (5-4) at Siena Saints (2-6, 1-1 MAAC)

Albany, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Siena and Bryant face off in non-conference action.

The Saints have gone 2-1 at home. Siena has a 0-5 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Bulldogs are 2-3 on the road. Bryant is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Siena’s average of 4.6 made 3-pointers per game is 2.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Bryant gives up. Bryant averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Siena allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zek Tekin is scoring 13.2 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Saints. Mason Courtney is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers for Siena.

Sherif Kenney is shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 18 points and 5.8 rebounds. Rafael Pinzon is averaging 12.8 points for Bryant.

