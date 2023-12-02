Siena faces Mount St. Mary’s following Tekin’s 23-point showing

Siena Saints (2-5, 1-0 MAAC) at Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (1-5, 0-1 MAAC) Emmitsburg, Maryland; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Siena Saints (2-5, 1-0 MAAC) at Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (1-5, 0-1 MAAC)

Emmitsburg, Maryland; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Siena visits the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers after Zek Tekin scored 23 points in Siena’s 67-65 victory over the Rider Broncs.

The Mountaineers are 1-1 on their home court. Mount St. Mary’s is 0-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 14.8 turnovers per game.

The Saints are 1-0 against MAAC opponents. Siena allows 74.4 points to opponents while being outscored by 15.5 points per game.

Mount St. Mary’s is shooting 43.0% from the field this season, 5.7 percentage points lower than the 48.7% Siena allows to opponents. Siena has shot at a 42.2% rate from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points below the 43.8% shooting opponents of Mount St. Mary’s have averaged.

The Mountaineers and Saints match up Sunday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dakota Leffew is shooting 23.8% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountaineers, while averaging 16.5 points and 1.5 steals. Deshayne Montgomery is shooting 51.0% and averaging 10.7 points for Mount St. Mary’s.

Tekin is shooting 25.0% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Saints, while averaging 13.2 points, 3.4 assists and 1.6 steals. Giovanni Emejuru is averaging 11.1 points and 5.1 rebounds for Siena.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.