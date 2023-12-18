Siena faces Cornell, looks to halt 3-game skid

Cornell Big Red (7-2) at Siena Saints (2-8, 1-1 MAAC) Albany, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Siena…

Cornell Big Red (7-2) at Siena Saints (2-8, 1-1 MAAC)

Albany, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Siena heads into the matchup against Cornell after losing three games in a row.

The Saints are 2-2 on their home court. Siena ranks eighth in the MAAC with 28.6 points per game in the paint led by Killian Gribben averaging 8.0.

The Big Red are 3-2 on the road. Cornell is 1-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 15.3 turnovers per game.

Siena is shooting 39.2% from the field this season, 6.5 percentage points lower than the 45.7% Cornell allows to opponents. Cornell averages 8.1 more points per game (83.8) than Siena allows (75.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Giovanni Emejuru is shooting 60.8% and averaging 11.7 points for the Saints. Mason Courtney is averaging 5.1 points for Siena.

Cooper Noard is averaging 12.2 points for the Big Red. Sean Hansen is averaging 11.7 points for Cornell.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

