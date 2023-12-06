Siena and Bryant meet in non-conference showdown

Bryant Bulldogs (5-4) at Siena Saints (2-6, 1-1 MAAC) Albany, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs…

Bryant Bulldogs (5-4) at Siena Saints (2-6, 1-1 MAAC)

Albany, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -8.5; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: Siena and Bryant face off in non-conference action.

The Saints are 2-1 in home games. Siena is 0-5 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Bulldogs are 2-3 on the road. Bryant averages 79.4 points while outscoring opponents by 6.7 points per game.

Siena makes 41.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points higher than Bryant has allowed to its opponents (38.2%). Bryant averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Siena gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zek Tekin is shooting 44.1% and averaging 13.2 points for the Saints. Mason Courtney is averaging 4.9 points for Siena.

Sherif Kenney is shooting 41.2% and averaging 18.0 points for the Bulldogs. Rafael Pinzon is averaging 12.8 points for Bryant.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.