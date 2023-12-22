Shulga scores 14 in VCU’s 75-51 victory over Maryland-Eastern Shore

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Max Shulga scored 14 points as VCU beat Maryland-Eastern Shore 75-51 on Friday night. Shulga also…

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Max Shulga scored 14 points as VCU beat Maryland-Eastern Shore 75-51 on Friday night.

Shulga also had five rebounds for the Rams (7-5). Joe Bamisile was 5 of 11 shooting (3 for 7 from 3-point range) to add 13 points. Kuany Kuany shot 5 for 8 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 1 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points.

The Hawks (2-8) were led by Tyler Mack, who recorded 12 points. Elijah Wilson added eight points for Maryland-Eastern Shore. In addition, Troy Hupstead finished with seven points and seven rebounds. The Hawks extended their losing streak to six straight.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.