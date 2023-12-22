Live Radio
Shulga scores 14 in VCU’s 75-51 victory over Maryland-Eastern Shore

The Associated Press

December 22, 2023, 9:57 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Max Shulga scored 14 points as VCU beat Maryland-Eastern Shore 75-51 on Friday night.

Shulga also had five rebounds for the Rams (7-5). Joe Bamisile was 5 of 11 shooting (3 for 7 from 3-point range) to add 13 points. Kuany Kuany shot 5 for 8 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 1 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points.

The Hawks (2-8) were led by Tyler Mack, who recorded 12 points. Elijah Wilson added eight points for Maryland-Eastern Shore. In addition, Troy Hupstead finished with seven points and seven rebounds. The Hawks extended their losing streak to six straight.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

