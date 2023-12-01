Sheppard and No. 12 Kentucky host UNC Wilmington

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (5-2) at Kentucky Wildcats (6-1) Lexington, Kentucky; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Kentucky hosts…

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (5-2) at Kentucky Wildcats (6-1)

Lexington, Kentucky; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Kentucky hosts the UNC Wilmington Seahawks after Reed Sheppard scored 21 points in Kentucky’s 95-73 win over the Miami Hurricanes.

The Wildcats are 6-0 in home games. Kentucky is second in the SEC with 27.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Adou Thiero averaging 5.2.

The Seahawks are 2-1 in road games. UNC Wilmington has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Kentucky makes 51.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.6 percentage points higher than UNC Wilmington has allowed to its opponents (46.2%). UNC Wilmington has shot at a 47.5% rate from the field this season, 6.4 percentage points greater than the 41.1% shooting opponents of Kentucky have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antonio Reeves is shooting 50.5% and averaging 18.9 points for the Wildcats. Sheppard is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers for Kentucky.

Trazarien White is averaging 18.1 points and six rebounds for the Seahawks. Shykeim Phillips is averaging 14 points and two steals for UNC Wilmington.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

