Shell leads N.C. A&T against Coastal Carolina after 26-point game

North Carolina A&T Aggies (1-10) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (3-7) Conway, South Carolina; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: N.C.…

North Carolina A&T Aggies (1-10) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (3-7)

Conway, South Carolina; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: N.C. A&T plays the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers after Camian Shell scored 26 points in N.C. A&T’s 68-60 loss to the Jackson State Tigers.

The Chanticleers are 3-3 in home games. Coastal Carolina is the Sun Belt leader with 44.1 rebounds per game led by John Ojiako averaging 10.2.

The Aggies have gone 0-5 away from home. N.C. A&T ranks ninth in the CAA with 8.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Jason Murphy averaging 2.0.

Coastal Carolina is shooting 45.3% from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points lower than the 51.4% N.C. A&T allows to opponents. N.C. A&T has shot at a 38.7% clip from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points less than the 39.9% shooting opponents of Coastal Carolina have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kylan Blackmon averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Chanticleers, scoring 13.2 points while shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc. Jacob Meyer is shooting 42.7% and averaging 13.3 points for Coastal Carolina.

Landon Glasper is scoring 19.1 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Aggies. Shell is averaging 11.0 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 34.5% over the past 10 games for N.C. A&T.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.