Sharp leads Austin Peay against Tennessee State after 20-point showing

Austin Peay Governors (3-5) at Tennessee State Tigers (5-3)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay faces the Tennessee State Tigers after Demarcus Sharp scored 20 points in Austin Peay’s 61-50 loss to the Morehead State Eagles.

The Tigers have gone 3-0 at home. Tennessee State ranks fifth in the OVC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 71.0 points while holding opponents to 42.2% shooting.

The Governors are 0-3 on the road. Austin Peay is 2-3 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Tennessee State is shooting 45.7% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 45.4% Austin Peay allows to opponents. Austin Peay has shot at a 40.5% clip from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points less than the 42.2% shooting opponents of Tennessee State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: EJ Bellinger is shooting 57.3% and averaging 14.5 points for the Tigers. Christian Brown is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers for Tennessee State.

Ja’Monta Black averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Governors, scoring 11.4 points while shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc. Sharp is averaging 19.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 2.9 steals for Austin Peay.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.