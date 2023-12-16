Live Radio
Shanks’ 31 lead Tennessee State over Boyce 117-59

The Associated Press

December 16, 2023

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Michael Shanks’ 31 points led Tennessee State past Boyce 117-59 on Saturday.

Shanks added seven rebounds for the Tigers (7-5). Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. scored 16 points and Kinyon Hodges added 13.

Trevor Nauert finished with 14 points for the Bulldogs. Nicholas Epifano added 10 points and six rebounds. Brody Madeira also had 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

