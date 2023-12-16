Shanks’ 31 lead Tennessee State over Boyce 117-59

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Michael Shanks’ 31 points led Tennessee State past Boyce 117-59 on Saturday. Shanks added seven rebounds…

Listen now to WTOP News

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Michael Shanks’ 31 points led Tennessee State past Boyce 117-59 on Saturday.

Shanks added seven rebounds for the Tigers (7-5). Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. scored 16 points and Kinyon Hodges added 13.

Trevor Nauert finished with 14 points for the Bulldogs. Nicholas Epifano added 10 points and six rebounds. Brody Madeira also had 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.