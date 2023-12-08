SFA visits Manyawu and Wyoming

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (5-4, 1-1 WAC) at Wyoming Cowboys (5-3) Laramie, Wyoming; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming…

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (5-4, 1-1 WAC) at Wyoming Cowboys (5-3)

Laramie, Wyoming; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming hosts the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks after Cam Manyawu scored 20 points in Wyoming’s 80-59 win against the South Dakota Mines Hardrockers.

The Cowboys are 3-0 on their home court. Wyoming is sixth in the MWC scoring 76.4 points while shooting 47.6% from the field.

The ‘Jacks are 2-1 in road games. SFA ranks sixth in the WAC with 24.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Sadaidriene Hall averaging 4.3.

Wyoming averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 6.4 per game SFA gives up. SFA has shot at a 45.7% rate from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points higher than the 42.1% shooting opponents of Wyoming have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sam Griffin is scoring 18.5 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Cowboys. Kobe Newton is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers for Wyoming.

Hall is averaging 10.6 points and 5.1 rebounds for the ‘Jacks. Latrell Jossell is averaging 8.8 points for SFA.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

