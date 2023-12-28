Seymour leads East Tennessee State against East Carolina

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (7-5) at East Carolina Pirates (7-5) Greenville, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: East…

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (7-5) at East Carolina Pirates (7-5)

Greenville, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State visits the East Carolina Pirates after Jaden Seymour scored 30 points in East Tennessee State’s 80-65 loss to the Utah State Aggies.

The Pirates are 7-3 on their home court. East Carolina scores 74.5 points and has outscored opponents by 5.8 points per game.

The Buccaneers have gone 1-5 away from home. East Tennessee State is eighth in the SoCon with 24.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Seymour averaging 5.2.

East Carolina averages 74.5 points, 7.0 more per game than the 67.5 East Tennessee State allows. East Tennessee State’s 39.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.5 percentage points lower than East Carolina has given up to its opponents (43.6%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Bobby Pettiford is averaging 9.7 points and 3.8 assists for the Pirates. RJ Felton is averaging 16.8 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games for East Carolina.

Quimari Peterson is averaging 13.5 points, 3.8 assists and 2.1 steals for the Buccaneers. Ebby Asamoah is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games for East Tennessee State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 5-5, averaging 72.6 points, 36.8 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Buccaneers: 6-4, averaging 70.4 points, 39.8 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

