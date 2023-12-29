Seymour leads East Tennessee State against East Carolina after 30-point performance

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (7-5) at East Carolina Pirates (7-5) Greenville, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (7-5) at East Carolina Pirates (7-5)

Greenville, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -8.5; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State visits the East Carolina Pirates after Jaden Seymour scored 30 points in East Tennessee State’s 80-65 loss to the Utah State Aggies.

The Pirates are 7-3 in home games. East Carolina has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Buccaneers have gone 1-5 away from home. East Tennessee State has a 3-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

East Carolina scores 74.5 points, 7.0 more per game than the 67.5 East Tennessee State gives up. East Tennessee State averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than East Carolina gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: RJ Felton is shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, while averaging 16.8 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.8 steals. Ezra Ausar is shooting 54.8% and averaging 12.9 points over the past 10 games for East Carolina.

Quimari Peterson is averaging 13.5 points, 3.8 assists and 2.1 steals for the Buccaneers. Ebby Asamoah is averaging 15.3 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 44.4% over the last 10 games for East Tennessee State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 5-5, averaging 72.6 points, 36.8 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Buccaneers: 6-4, averaging 70.4 points, 39.8 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.