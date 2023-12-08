Seton Hall hosts Rutgers in non-conference matchup

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (5-3, 0-1 Big Ten) at Seton Hall Pirates (5-3) Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (5-3, 0-1 Big Ten) at Seton Hall Pirates (5-3)

Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Clifford Omoruyi and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights visit Kadary Richmond and the Seton Hall Pirates in non-conference action.

The Pirates have gone 5-0 in home games. Seton Hall is 2-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.4 turnovers per game.

The Scarlet Knights have gone 0-1 away from home. Rutgers scores 67.3 points and has outscored opponents by 6.7 points per game.

Seton Hall’s average of 5.6 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Rutgers gives up. Rutgers has shot at a 40.4% clip from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points below the 42.1% shooting opponents of Seton Hall have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Richmond is scoring 15.1 points per game with 5.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Pirates. Dre Davis is averaging 12.9 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 47.6% for Seton Hall.

Aundre Hyatt is scoring 11.8 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Scarlet Knights. Omoruyi is averaging 10.1 points and 8.5 rebounds for Rutgers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

