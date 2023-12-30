Seattle wins 73-61 against UTEP

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Cameron Tyson had 25 points in Seattle’s 73-61 win against UTEP on Saturday night. Tyson…

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Cameron Tyson had 25 points in Seattle’s 73-61 win against UTEP on Saturday night.

Tyson was 9-of-12 shooting (6 for 8 from 3-point range) for the Redhawks (8-5). Paris Dawson scored 13 points and added nine rebounds. Kobe Williamson went 4 of 9 from the field to finish with 10 points.

David Terrell Jr. finished with nine points for the Miners (8-6). Corey Camper Jr. added eight points and two steals for UTEP. In addition, Baylor Hebb had seven points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.