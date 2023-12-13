Seattle U visits Williams and San Francisco

Seattle U Redhawks (6-3, 1-1 WAC) at San Francisco Dons (7-3) San Francisco; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Seattle U Redhawks (6-3, 1-1 WAC) at San Francisco Dons (7-3)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dons -9.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco hosts the Seattle U Redhawks after Marcus Williams scored 28 points in San Francisco’s 85-72 victory against the New Orleans Privateers.

The Dons have gone 4-0 in home games. San Francisco is 7-1 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Redhawks are 0-2 on the road. Seattle U averages 12.9 turnovers per game and is 2-1 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

San Francisco averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more made shots than the 6.0 per game Seattle U gives up. Seattle U averages 12.4 more points per game (75.0) than San Francisco allows (62.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams is scoring 16.5 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Dons. Jonathan Mogbo is averaging 14.7 points and 10.5 rebounds while shooting 72.4% for San Francisco.

Cameron Tyson is shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Redhawks, while averaging 17.4 points and 1.5 steals. Alex Schumacher is averaging 13 points and 5.2 assists for Seattle U.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.