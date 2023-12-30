Seattle U visits UTEP after Powell’s 32-point game

Seattle U Redhawks (7-5, 1-1 WAC) at UTEP Miners (8-5) El Paso, Texas; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Seattle U Redhawks (7-5, 1-1 WAC) at UTEP Miners (8-5)

El Paso, Texas; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Miners -1; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: UTEP takes on the Seattle U Redhawks after Zid Powell scored 32 points in UTEP’s 78-67 win over the Wyoming Cowboys.

The Miners are 7-1 in home games. UTEP is the best team in the CUSA with 19.8 fast break points.

The Redhawks are 0-3 on the road. Seattle U ranks third in the WAC allowing 66.2 points while holding opponents to 41.3% shooting.

UTEP makes 46.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.1 percentage points higher than Seattle U has allowed to its opponents (41.3%). Seattle U has shot at a 45.4% rate from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points higher than the 42.3% shooting opponents of UTEP have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tae Hardy is averaging 15.2 points and 1.9 steals for the Miners. Powell is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for UTEP.

Cameron Tyson is shooting 40.8% and averaging 19.3 points for the Redhawks. Alex Schumacher is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for Seattle U.

LAST 10 GAMES: Miners: 5-5, averaging 68.1 points, 34.1 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 9.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Redhawks: 5-5, averaging 77.0 points, 35.9 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

