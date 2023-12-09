Seattle U earns 101-46 victory against Northwest University

SEATTLE (AP) — Paris Dawson’s 18 points helped Seattle University defeat Northwest University 101-46 on Saturday night. Dawson added five…

SEATTLE (AP) — Paris Dawson’s 18 points helped Seattle University defeat Northwest University 101-46 on Saturday night.

Dawson added five rebounds for the Redhawks (6-3). Seyi Reiley scored 15 points and added eight rebounds. Malek Gomma shot 6 of 8 from the field to finish with 12 points.

The Eagles were led by Milton Burnett, who posted 10 points. Manuel Zapater added eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

