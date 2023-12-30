Live Radio
Sears scores 22, UT Martin defeats Tennessee Tech 81-73

The Associated Press

December 30, 2023, 6:52 PM

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jordan Sears had 22 points in UT Martin’s 81-73 victory over Tennessee Tech on Saturday night.

Sears had six rebounds and six assists for the Skyhawks (9-6, 2-0 Ohio Valley Conference). Jacob Crews scored 17 points, going 6 of 10 (5 for 8 from 3-point range). KK Curry shot 4 for 9 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 7 of 9 from the free-throw line to finish with 16 points.

Jayvis Harvey finished with 22 points for the Golden Eagles (5-10, 0-2). Diante Wood added 18 points for Tennessee Tech. Rodney Johnson Jr. also recorded 13 points, six rebounds and four blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

