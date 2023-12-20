Sears’ 26 help UT Martin beat William Woods 78-75

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — Jordan Sears had 26 points in UT Martin’s 78-75 win over William Woods on Wednesday night.…

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — Jordan Sears had 26 points in UT Martin’s 78-75 win over William Woods on Wednesday night.

Sears added five rebounds for the Skyhawks (7-6). Jacob Crews scored 15 points and added six rebounds. Desmond Williams had 13 points and was 4 of 7 shooting, including 3 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 4 from the line.

The Owls were led in scoring by Nathan Schwartze, who finished with 21 points and two blocks. Tre Titus added 14 points and two steals for William Woods. In addition, Henry Shannon III finished with 13 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

