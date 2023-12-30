Hunter Dickinson scores 22 points as No. 2 Kansas beats Wichita State 86-67

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Hunter Dickinson had 22 points and 13 rebounds, and second-ranked Kansas routed Wichita State 86-67…

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Hunter Dickinson had 22 points and 13 rebounds, and second-ranked Kansas routed Wichita State 86-67 on Saturday in the first matchup between the in-state rivals in nearly nine years.

Kevin McCullar Jr. scored 20 points and Elmarko Jackson added a career-best 12 for the Jayhawks (12-1), who have won 25 straight games in December.

Dalen Ridgnal scored 13 points for the Shockers (8-5), who also lost to Kansas State at T-Mobile Center last week.

Kansas and Wichita State first played in 1908, but, despite being separated by just 161 miles, the schools have met only 16 times over the years, including a pair of NCAA Tournament games. The most recent meeting was in 2015, when the Shockers beat the Jayhawks in a Midwest Regional game in Omaha, Nebraska.

In this one, the Jayhawks led by as much as 28 in the second half before cruising to the finish.

NO. 3 HOUSTON 81, PENN 42

HOUSTON (AP) — L.J. Cryer scored 16 points and Jamal Shead had 14, leading Houston to the runaway win.

Cryer scored 12 points in the first half as Houston (13-0) jumped to an 18-0 lead and led 39-17 at the break. Cryer scored his 1,000th career collegiate point between Baylor and Houston on a 3-pointer with 14:15 left in the first half.

Joseph Tugler had 13 points and seven rebounds for Houston, which shot 48%. The Cougars forced 22 turnovers, which they converted into 25 points. Houston also held a 42-28 rebounding advantage.

Tyler Perkins had 10 points and Nick Spinoso added eight points for Penn (8-6).

FLORIDA GULF COAST 72, NO. 7 FLORIDA ATLANTIC 68

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Zach Anderson scored 21 points, Dallion Johnson added 18 and Florida Gulf Coast earned its most significant win since its run to the Sweet 16 of the 2013 NCAA Tournament.

Cyris Largie scored 12 points for FGCU (6-9), which never trailed in the game’s final 34 minutes. The Eagles came into the game as 17-point underdogs and most recently needed overtime just to beat NAIA member Florida Memorial last week.

But none of that mattered on Saturday. Vladislav Goldin scored 21 points for FAU (10-3), and Johnell Davis added 17 for the Owls.

NO. 10 MARQUETTE 72, NO. 22 CREIGHTON 67

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Sean Jones scored a career-high 15 points, Tyler Kolek also had 15 and Marquette tied a Big East record with its 20th consecutive home conference victory.

The only other Big East teams to win 20 straight home games were Pittsburgh from 2002-04, Notre Dame from 2006-09 and Marquette from 2012-14. Marquette hasn’t lost a Big East home game since falling 75-69 to Creighton in double overtime on Jan. 1, 2022.

Marquette (11-3, 2-1) has won 19 straight home games overall. Its last loss at Fiserv Forum was an 80-77 overtime setback against Wisconsin on Dec. 3, 2022.

Creighton (9-4, 0-2) lost for the third time in four games despite getting 23 points from Baylor Scheierman and 18 from Trey Alexander. Scheierman went 7 of 13 on 3-point attempts.

NO. 14 BYU 94, WYOMING 68

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Trevin Knell and Noah Waterman each scored 17 points, leading BYU to the win.

Waterman also had eight rebounds for the Cougars, and Atiki Ally Atiki had 14 points and eight boards. Jaxson Robinson scored 10 points in his return to action after sitting out a game with an ankle injury.

The Cougars (12-1) scored 16 points off turnovers and knocked down 14 3-pointers in their fourth straight win.

Sam Griffin led Wyoming with 25 points. The Cowboys (7-6) lost their 14th straight game in the series with BYU.

NO. 16 DUKE 106, QUEENS 69

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Jared McCain scored a season-high 24 points, and Duke earned its fourth consecutive victory.

The Blue Devils (9-3) also got a big game from Kyle Filipowski, who had 19 points and a career-high five blocked shots. Caleb Foster had 13 points, and Mark Mitchell added 10 points and eight rebounds.

Deyton Albury scored 23 points for Queens (6-9), which lost to a nationally ranked Atlantic Coast Conference team on the road for the second game in a row after last week’s 30-point setback at Clemson. Jaxon Pollard had 10 points.

NO. 19 MEMPHIS 81, AUSTIN PEAY 70

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — David Jones scored 19 points, and Memphis pulled away for the win.

Nae’Qwan Tomlin had 15 points, 15 rebounds and three blocked shots for the Tigers (11-2), who earned their sixth straight victory.

Dezi Jones led the Governors (7-8) with 20 points and nine rebounds. Dez White finished with 11 points.

Austin Peay was still within one possession at the 12-minute mark of the second half, but Memphis went on a 15-3 run for its first double-digit lead.

NO. 20 JAMES MADISON 82, TEXAS STATE 65

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — T.J. Bickerstaff had 21 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, leading James Madison to the victory.

Terrence Edwards added 17 points and Noah Freidel had 11 for the Dukes (13-0, 1-0 Sun Belt).

Coleton Benson scored all 19 of his points in the second half and Kaden Gumbs had 14 points for the Bobcats (6-7, 0-1).

James Madison improved to 13-0 for the first time in program history.

