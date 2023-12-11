SE Louisiana visits Louisiana Tech after Chavez’s 30-point performance

SE Louisiana Lions (2-7) at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (8-2) Ruston, Louisiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech plays…

SE Louisiana Lions (2-7) at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (8-2)

Ruston, Louisiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech plays the SE Louisiana Lions after Tahlik Chavez scored 30 points in Louisiana Tech’s 72-67 win against the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns.

The Bulldogs are 6-0 on their home court. Louisiana Tech ranks second in the CUSA in rebounding with 40.8 rebounds. Daniel Batcho leads the Bulldogs with 10.5 boards.

The Lions are 0-5 on the road. SE Louisiana is 0-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Louisiana Tech is shooting 44.4% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points lower than the 46.1% SE Louisiana allows to opponents. SE Louisiana has shot at a 41.8% rate from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points higher than the 36.9% shooting opponents of Louisiana Tech have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Crawford is shooting 50.5% and averaging 14.4 points for the Bulldogs. Chavez is averaging 11.7 points for Louisiana Tech.

Roger McFarlane is averaging 13.8 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Lions. Nick Caldwell is averaging 12.4 points and 5.2 rebounds for SE Louisiana.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

