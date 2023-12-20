SE Louisiana hosts Grambling after Caldwell’s 23-point game

Grambling Tigers (2-8) at SE Louisiana Lions (3-8) Hammond, Louisiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -7; over/under…

Grambling Tigers (2-8) at SE Louisiana Lions (3-8)

Hammond, Louisiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -7; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: SE Louisiana hosts the Grambling Tigers after Nick Caldwell scored 23 points in SE Louisiana’s 61-55 win over the Murray State Racers.

The Lions have gone 2-0 at home. SE Louisiana is 2-5 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Tigers have gone 0-6 away from home. Grambling is second in the SWAC scoring 35.2 points per game in the paint led by Kintavious Dozier averaging 6.4.

SE Louisiana’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game is 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 8.9 per game Grambling allows. Grambling averages 3.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game SE Louisiana allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roger McFarlane is averaging 13.5 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Lions. Kam Burton is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for SE Louisiana.

Dozier is scoring 14.5 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Tigers. Jalen Johnson is averaging 10.0 points for Grambling.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

