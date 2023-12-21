Scovens leads Army against UTSA after 31-point game

Army Black Knights (2-9) at UTSA Roadrunners (5-6) San Antonio; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Roadrunners -6; over/under…

Army Black Knights (2-9) at UTSA Roadrunners (5-6)

San Antonio; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Roadrunners -6; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: Army visits the UTSA Roadrunners after Josh Scovens scored 31 points in Army’s 78-74 overtime loss to the Stony Brook Seawolves.

The Roadrunners have gone 4-1 in home games. UTSA has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.

The Black Knights are 0-4 in road games. Army ranks third in the Patriot League giving up 65.5 points while holding opponents to 44.4% shooting.

UTSA scores 78.8 points, 13.3 more per game than the 65.5 Army allows. Army averages 61.7 points per game, 18.1 fewer points than the 79.8 UTSA allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dre Fuller Jr. is averaging 10.6 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Roadrunners. Christian Tucker is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games for UTSA.

Ryan Curry is shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Black Knights, while averaging 10.1 points. Scovens is averaging 11.9 points and 6.2 rebounds over the past 10 games for Army.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 4-6, averaging 78.9 points, 40.5 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.0 points per game.

Black Knights: 2-8, averaging 62.4 points, 36.2 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

