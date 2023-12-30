Scovens’ 20 lead Army past Merchant Marine 58-50

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Scovens’ 20 points and 10 rebounds helped Army defeat Merchant Marine 58-50 on Saturday.…

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Scovens’ 20 points and 10 rebounds helped Army defeat Merchant Marine 58-50 on Saturday.

TJ Small added 15 points while going 5 of 9 overall (5 for 8 from 3-point range), and also had five rebounds for the Black Knights (4-9).

Drew Zalescik led the way for the Mariners with 21 points, six rebounds and three steals. Clark Castleberry added 11 points and two steals for Merchant Marine.

