Scovens’ 20 lead Army past Merchant Marine 58-50

The Associated Press

December 30, 2023, 5:37 PM

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Scovens’ 20 points and 10 rebounds helped Army defeat Merchant Marine 58-50 on Saturday.

TJ Small added 15 points while going 5 of 9 overall (5 for 8 from 3-point range), and also had five rebounds for the Black Knights (4-9).

Drew Zalescik led the way for the Mariners with 21 points, six rebounds and three steals. Clark Castleberry added 11 points and two steals for Merchant Marine.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

