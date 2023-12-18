Live Radio
Scott scores 16, Charleston beats Coastal Carolina 84-81

The Associated Press

December 18, 2023, 8:47 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — James Scott scored 16 points as Charleston beat Coastal Carolina 84-81 on Monday night.

Scott also contributed five rebounds and three blocks for the Cougars (7-4). Ben Burnham scored 15 points and added seven rebounds. Kobe Rodgers had 12 points and was 5 of 7 shooting and 2 of 3 from the free throw line.

Jon Sanders finished with 17 points, six assists and two steals for the Chanticleers (3-7). Coastal Carolina also got 13 points from Ian Granja. John Ojiako also had 12 points and 13 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

