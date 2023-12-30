Live Radio
Scott has 22 points, 12 rebounds to help Presbyterian beat Johnson & Wales (NC) 91-67

The Associated Press

December 30, 2023, 4:58 PM

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Kaleb Scott’s 22 points and 12 rebounds helped Presbyterian defeat Johnson & Wales (NC) 91-67 on Saturday.

Marquis Barnett scored 18 points and added six rebounds for the Blue Hose (8-7). Kobe Stewart was 5-of-7 shooting (2 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 14 points.

Jaden Scriven led the way for the Wildcats with 14 points. Jaben Mars added 12 points and Ethan Smith had eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

