Schumacher leads Seattle U against Louisiana Tech after 20-point showing

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (9-3) at Seattle U Redhawks (6-5, 1-1 WAC)

Seattle; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Redhawks -1.5; over/under is 135

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U takes on the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs after Alex Schumacher scored 20 points in Seattle U’s 100-99 overtime loss to the Washington Huskies.

The Redhawks have gone 6-2 in home games. Seattle U ranks fifth in the WAC with 34.7 points per game in the paint led by Brandton Chatfield averaging 7.3.

The Bulldogs are 2-3 on the road. Louisiana Tech is third in the CUSA with 25.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Daniel Batcho averaging 6.5.

Seattle U’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Louisiana Tech allows. Louisiana Tech has shot at a 44.3% clip from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points higher than the 41.7% shooting opponents of Seattle U have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Tyson is shooting 40.4% and averaging 17.9 points for the Redhawks. Schumacher is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for Seattle U.

Isaiah Crawford is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Tahlik Chavez is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Louisiana Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 5-5, averaging 76.2 points, 35.1 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 74.0 points, 40.1 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

