Schumacher leads Seattle U against Louisiana Tech after 20-point performance

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (9-3) at Seattle U Redhawks (6-5, 1-1 WAC)

Seattle; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U hosts the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs after Alex Schumacher scored 20 points in Seattle U’s 100-99 overtime loss to the Washington Huskies.

The Redhawks have gone 6-2 in home games. Seattle U scores 75.7 points while outscoring opponents by 10.2 points per game.

The Bulldogs have gone 2-3 away from home. Louisiana Tech averages 76.1 points while outscoring opponents by 13.8 points per game.

Seattle U makes 46.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.0 percentage points higher than Louisiana Tech has allowed to its opponents (38.2%). Louisiana Tech averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Seattle U gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Tyson is shooting 39.8% from beyond the arc with 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Redhawks, while averaging 17.9 points and 1.5 steals. Schumacher is shooting 40.9% and averaging 13.9 points over the past 10 games for Seattle U.

Sean Newman Jr. is averaging 7.2 points and 4.9 assists for the Bulldogs. Isaiah Crawford is averaging 14.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.1 steals over the past 10 games for Louisiana Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 5-5, averaging 76.2 points, 35.1 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 74.0 points, 40.1 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points.

