Scheierman leads No. 10 Creighton against Central Michigan after 24-point outing

Central Michigan Chippewas (3-5) at Creighton Bluejays (7-1) Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Creighton plays…

Central Michigan Chippewas (3-5) at Creighton Bluejays (7-1)

Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Creighton plays the Central Michigan Chippewas after Baylor Scheierman scored 24 points in Creighton’s 89-60 win against the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The Bluejays have gone 4-0 at home. Creighton is the Big East leader with 39.6 rebounds per game led by Scheierman averaging 7.5.

The Chippewas are 1-3 on the road. Central Michigan is 2-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 14.0 turnovers per game.

Creighton scores 84.0 points, 8.7 more per game than the 75.3 Central Michigan allows. Central Michigan averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 4.6 per game Creighton gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Scheierman is scoring 19.3 points per game and averaging 7.5 rebounds for the Bluejays. Steven Ashworth is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers for Creighton.

Aidan Rubio averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Chippewas, scoring 6.2 points while shooting 36.0% from beyond the arc. Anthony Pritchard is averaging 13.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, five assists and 2.1 steals for Central Michigan.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

